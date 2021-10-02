Velo (VELO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.10 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Velo has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. Velo has a total market cap of $105.41 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00105642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00144616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,683.51 or 1.00042643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.79 or 0.06799356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.