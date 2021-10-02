Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

VEEV stock opened at $287.28 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.65.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

