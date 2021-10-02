VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VACNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.