Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFMO opened at $130.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.56.

