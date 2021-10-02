Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

