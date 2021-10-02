Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Alexandria Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,415.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock opened at $237.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.10 and a fifty-two week high of $251.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.