Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

VCLT opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

