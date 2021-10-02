Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2,202.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.