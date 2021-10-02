Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $184.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

