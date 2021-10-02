Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

