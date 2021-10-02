Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VWOB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on October 6th

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of VWOB opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

