VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 87.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $64.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.