VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

