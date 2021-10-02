Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 876,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after buying an additional 209,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

