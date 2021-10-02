Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.27 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $5.96 or 0.00012437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and $517,626.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.00416176 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,410,369 coins and its circulating supply is 4,408,177 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.