Ur-Energy’s (URE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

URE stock opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$416.22 million and a PE ratio of -12.89.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

