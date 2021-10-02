Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Position Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.46% of Upstart worth $140,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 7,116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.00. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock worth $438,511,625. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

