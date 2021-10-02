Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHT stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $779.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

