United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

