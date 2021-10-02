United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in United Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.