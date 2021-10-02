UniMex Network (UMX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.00 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002158 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $60,553.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00067559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00105445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,776.38 or 1.00130059 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.69 or 0.06850533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,800,322 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

