ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Short Interest Down 93.1% in September

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ULUR opened at $0.17 on Friday. ULURU has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.
ULURU Company Profile
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for ULURU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULURU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.