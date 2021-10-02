Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $41.95

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.95, but opened at $43.28. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 739 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.