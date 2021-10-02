Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $41.95

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.95, but opened at $43.28. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 739 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.
In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.