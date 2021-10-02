UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

OTCMKTS:UDHCF remained flat at $$14.79 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.66. UDG Healthcare has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.