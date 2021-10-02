UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.47.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

