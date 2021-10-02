UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.70 ($97.29).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at €64.42 ($75.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €73.93.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.