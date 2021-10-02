U.S. Bancorp Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

