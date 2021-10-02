Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

