TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $319.10

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.10 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 339.70 ($4.44). TUI shares last traded at GBX 321.90 ($4.21), with a volume of 2,916,713 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 319.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 369.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

