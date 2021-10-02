Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $104.33 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.