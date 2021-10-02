Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $54,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,667.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $39.37 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -103.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

