Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 180,613 shares of company stock worth $3,612,450 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

NYSE BX opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

