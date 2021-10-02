Truist Securities Downgrades Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Hold

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after purchasing an additional 814,232 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

