Trollcoin (TROLL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 45.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $27.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.77 or 1.00084675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00079487 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.62 or 0.00592861 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

