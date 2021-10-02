Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 in the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

