Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Triterras by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Triterras by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 494,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 469,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,869. Triterras has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.