Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

TRIN opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $434.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 157,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 402,923 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 230,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.