Trigran Investments Inc. Raises Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873,820 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology accounts for about 9.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Quotient Technology worth $83,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 709,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,216 shares of company stock valued at $183,466 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. 898,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,280. The company has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

