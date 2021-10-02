Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

TNL opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.