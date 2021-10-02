Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Trading 6.1% Higher

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.74 and last traded at C$4.71. Approximately 233,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 300,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRZ shares. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.27.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

