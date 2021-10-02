Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $201.36 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

