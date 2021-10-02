TitanSwap Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $4.96 or 0.00010284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $264.79 million and $7.88 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,773.07 or 0.45158385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00118557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.71 or 0.00229614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

