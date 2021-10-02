Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0019

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $191.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005081 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009612 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

