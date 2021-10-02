TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of TIS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get TIS alerts:

TISNF opened at $28.70 on Friday. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.