TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the August 31st total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. TIS has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

TISNF has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

