Tiger King Trading 57% Higher This Week (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Tiger King has traded up 57% against the dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $230,320.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00148946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.35 or 1.00027507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.59 or 0.06784492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,750,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

