Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $141.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. These buyouts are providing Thor with attractive long-term growth opportunities and fueling the backlog. Its consolidated backlog of $16.86 billion (as of Jul 31, 2021) offers growth visibility through fiscal 2022 and beyond. The recent acquisition of Airxcel has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. The firm’s commitment to deleverage, enhance liquidity profile, increase investors’ value sparks optimism. The RV Industry Association forecasts 2021 industry-wide wholesale shipments to be 577,200 units, up 34% year over year, which bodes well for Thor. Thus, the stock commands a bullish stance..”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $46,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

