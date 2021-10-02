Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $72.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00140390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00503213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

