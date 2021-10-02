TheStreet Upgrades Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to B

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

