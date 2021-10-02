Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $17.80 on Friday. Thermon Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $593.29 million, a PE ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

